On 13 August 2024, an incident of child abuse was reported in the 96th Ward of Simhadri Nagar in Pendurthi Mandal, Visakhapatnam district, where a 13-year-old girl was brutally beaten by her mother for not washing dishes. The assault left the minor with severe bruises and injuries. The young girl is currently receiving medical treatment at the Pendurthi Government Hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the mother, identified as Swathi, attacked her daughter with a rolling pin (belan) after the child allegedly refused to perform household chores. Reportedly, the mother continued to beat the daughter even as she started bleeding from her nose and mouth. The severity of the beating prompted locals to rush the injured girl to the hospital for immediate care.

The girl, whose parents are divorced, lives with her mother, while her brother resides with their father. Speaking to the media, the visibly traumatized girl recounted how her mother frequently beats her over minor issues and pleaded for protection.

Acting on the girl’s statement and information provided by local residents, the authorities have registered a case and taken Swathi into custody.

The incident of the 13-year-old girl being severely beaten in Visakhapatnam has raised concerns about the safety and welfare of children in such vulnerable situations.

