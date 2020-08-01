1155 new coronavirus cases were reported in Visakhapatnam on Saturday as the pandemic continues to be a matter of concern in the region. With these new cases, the tally in the district has now mounted to 12,332. As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar this evening, the district reported 8172 active cases, 4066 discharges, and 94 deaths, with three more patients succumbing to the infection.

Of the fresh cases in Vizag, 494 were detected via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively and 661 were detected via Rapid Antigen Tests. Over the past three days, Visakhapatnam district has recorded an aggregate of 3361 coronavirus cases with Thursday alone registering as many as 1223 cases.

Andhra Pradesh continued to see a surge in cases as 9276 more individuals tested positive for coronavirus in a span of 24 hours. While 12,750 individuals recovered in the said period, 58 succumbed to the virus. Between Friday and Saturday, 60,797 (36,460 VRDL+Trunat+NACO and 24337 Rapid Antigen) samples were tested. Kurnool, with 1234 new cases, reported the highest number of COVID-19 positives in a single day on 1 August. So far, Andhra Pradesh as tested 20,12,573 samples. As per the bulletin released on Friday, the state accounted for 72188 active cases, 76614 discharges, and 1407 deaths.

Amid the ongoing crisis, Andhra Pradesh has launched a new live tracking website where citizens across the state can check the availability of beds in COVID hospitals. The live tracker set up by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department gives district-wise information on beds in the ICU ward, General Ward, Oxygen beds, and Ventilator beds.

Meanwhile, the recoveries continued to increases across the nation. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 36,500 recovered in past 24 hours. The total number of recovered cases is nearly 11 lakh. With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374. The recovery rate stands at 64.53% among COVID-19 patients.