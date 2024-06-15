When it comes to Vizag, there’s a lot to know and be proud of. From being home to India’s first naval base to hosting the first submarine museum in South Asia – these are tidbits that surely every Vizagite knows by heart. But did you ever think about how there’s more to our seaside city than you realise? Here are 11 little-known facts about Vizag to deepen your knowledge about the place you call home:

1. Fourth cleanest city in India

Going by the Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey – the latest ranking of the cleanest cities in India – Vizag is the fourth cleanest city in the country and is also the only city from Andhra Pradesh to secure a spot in the top five. From placing 23rd in 2019 to fourth in 2023 – Visakhapatnam has surely made some applaudable progress.

2. The first modern steamship of free India

SS Jala Usha, the first modern steamship of independent India – which is currently in its 76th year of operation – was launched from Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on March 14, 1948. The steamship was also the first commercial vessel to enter the newly opened Vizagapatam Harbour.

3. Targeted in World War II

During World War II, Japanese bombers targeted Vizag, as it was the only significant coastal city in Andhra Pradesh at the time. RYUJO, an imperial Japanese Navy’s light aircraft carrier, with six cruisers and four destroyers, under the command of Vice Admiral Jisaburo Ozawa, appeared on the coast of Visakhapatnam city on the morning of 6th April 1942. The telephone exchange, powerhouse (electricity generating house), and the ships in the harbour were bombed, along with a bunker – where 8 people who were taking shelter lost their lives.

4. Andhra’s first film studio

In 1936, Gottumukkala Jagannatha Raju established Andhra’s first film studio, Andhra Cinetone, in Vizag. The studio produced and released two talkies, Bhakta Jayadev and Pashupatastram. In a fascinating twist of fate, the very building in Seethammadhara later housed the Telugu daily ‘Eenadu’ – whose founder, Ramoji Rao, went on to become a media mogul with many films under his name!

5. India’s only shore-based steel plant

Situated over 33,000 acres, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is the only shore-based steel plant in India.

6. The first-ever train journey

The first train to grace Visakhapatnam passed through the Waltair station on July 15, 1893, marking the opening of the rail traffic section from Rajahmundry to Vizianagaram.

7. The name with many tales

The name ‘Visakhapatnam’, has several origin stories. One popular belief is that it was named after the Buddhist princess Visakha (5th to 6th Century BC), mentioned in Buddhist gathas. Another theory attributes the name to a Buddhist monk, Vaisakhi. As evidenced by sites like Thotlakonda, Vizag has age-old traces of Buddhism.

Another belief is that the name derives from the God of valour, Visakeshwara. This is supported by the strong belief that there lies submerged a shore temple of Visakeshwara built by Kuluttonga Chola just off the shoreline. Some believe it was named after a Muslim saint, Ishaq Madina.

The simplest explanation is that the name comes from the Telugu word for sand, ‘isaka,’ due to the city’s vast sandy expanses.

8. The first translations of the Bible to Telugu started here

The first translations of the Bible into Telugu were initiated at the Vizagapatam Council House, now the site of St John’s CSI Church. Ananda Rayer, a Telugu pundit, played a crucial role in these translations, which were completed at the London Missionary Society (LMS) Mission House, now Andhra Baptist Church.

9. Who called Vizag the ‘City of Destiny’?

Vizag is fondly called the ‘City of Destiny’ – but who did it first? It was Indira Gandhi, the Prime Minister of India, in 1970, who referred to Visakhapatnam as the City of Destiny during her visit to inaugurate the Vizag Steel Plant. The rest is history.

10. Third largest city on the East Coast

Occupying 681.96 (proposed) square kilometres, Vizag is the third largest city on India’s east coast, following Chennai and Kolkata.

11. There was a ‘Battle of Vizagapatnam’

Vizagapatnam (as Visakhapatnam was known during the British rule) has a battle named after the city! Here are the facts: In 1804, the Battle of Vizagapatnam, a clash between the French and British Navies, took place off the harbor of Vizag during the Napoleonic Wars. The French lost.

These intriguing facts highlight the rich history, cultural significance, and modern achievements of Vizag, making it a city to cherish and celebrate.

