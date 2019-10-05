10th Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal conferred on Dr. Pantula Rama

The 10th Indira Sivasailam Endowment medal was bestowed upon one of the leading Carnatic music exponents Dr. Pantula Rama at the annual Indira Sivasailam Endowment Concert. The Indira Sivasailam Foundation was instituted by Smt. Mallika Srinivasan in memory of her mother Smt. Indira Sivasailam. Three accompanying artistes, Vidwan Sri. R. K. Shriramkumar (Violin), Vidwan

Sri. J. Vaidyanathan (Mridangam) and Vidushi Smt. Bhagyalakshmi M. Krishna (Morsing) were awarded the Indira Sivasailam Foundation 10th Anniversary Special Award for their exceptional performance as accompanying artistes.

Dr. Pantula Rama along with R. K. Shriramkumar, J. Vaidyanathan and Bhagyalakshmi M. Krishna enthralled the audience with their exceptional musical performance at the Indira Sivasailam Endowment Concert held at and in collaboration with The Music Academy, Madras.

The Indira Sivasailam Endowment medal aims to recognise the outstanding contribution made in the field of Carnatic music thereby preserving and propagating the art form. The recipient of the award is selected on the basis of specific criteria as defined by the eminent jury at The Music Academy, Madras, and Smt. Mallika Srinivasan. This year’s awardee, Dr. Pantula Rama, has been selected for her unique style distinctive for brilliant artistry, clarity of diction, an ever-fresh approach, demonstrated efforts to disseminate knowledge and the ability to bring about a greater and deeper public appreciation of Carnatic Music.

Sri. N. Murali – President of The Music Academy, Madras, welcomed the gathering and spoke about the long-standing association between Smt. Indira Sivasailam Foundation and The Music Academy. He added, “Into its landmark 10th year now, the annual Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal and Concert has firmly entrenched itself into the collective consciousness of Carnatic Music rasikas as a major highlight of the Navratri festivities in Chennai.”

Smt. Mallika Srinivasan felicitated Dr. Pantula Rama and said, “The Indira Sivasailam Foundation in its milestone 10th year takes pleasure in presenting its annual Endowment Award to Dr. Pantula Rama. Knowledge, vidwat, bhava, bhakti and manodharma puts Pantula Rama right up there in the echelon of outstanding musicians of our times. This year, we also celebrate the immense contribution of the accompanying artistes Sri. R. K. Shriramkumar (Violin), Sri. J. Vaidyanathan (Mridangam) and Smt. Bhagyalakshmi M. Krishna (Morsing) with The Indira Sivasailam Foundation 10th Anniversary Special Award; whose exemplary calibre and dedication to their chosen art form have deeply enriched Carnatic music, and blazed the trail for aspiring performers.”

Expressing her thoughts on receiving the prestigious award, Dr. Pantula Rama said, “It’s a very special and significant occasion for me as it is a tribute, filled with valuable sentiments and aesthetic sensibilities, to a Sangeeta Rasaasvaadini Smt. Indira Sivasailam and also reinforces the essence of my contribution to the world of Carnatic Music.”

The award ceremony was followed by a much-awaited musical concert by Dr. Pantula Rama.