One of the best stress-busters is music. It helps pump up our energy as well as calms us down. It may be the beats, the composition, the lyrics, or a combination of all. There may be many reasons, but the final outcome is the adoration of our playlist. This is why we keep playing certain songs, or playlists, in a loop. One such source of melodious masterpieces is YouTube. From Buttabomma to Jigelu Rani, here are the top 10 most viewed Telugu video songs on YouTube

#1 Buttabomma

Buttabomma, from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, had even made cricketer David Warner dance. So one can imagine how far this song had reached out to the audience. This is certainly one of the biggest hits for music director, Thaman. The lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and sung by Armaan Malik. The number has been beautifully shot with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Views: 576 million

#2 Ramuloo Ramulaa

Ramuloo Ramulaa; another hit song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a folk song to which Thaman added trendy music to catch the pulse of the audience. Kasarla Shyam is the lyricist; Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli are the singers of this song.

Views: 329 million

#3 Vachinde

The superhot song Vachinde, from Fidaa, has attracted a lot of folk audiences as well as urban music lovers. Shakthikanth Karthick composed music to the lyrics of Suddala Ashok Teja. Madhu Priya and Ramky sang this song very energetically.

Views: 296 million

#4 Rangamma Mangamma

A folk song, from the sensational movie Rangasthalam, which depicts a girl complaining about the boy she loves to her neighbours. It is written by Chandrabose with Devi Sri Prasad adding life to this song with his music. This people’s favourite was sung by M.M. Manasi.

Views: 274 million

#5 Neeli Neeli Aakasam

This song, from 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, released months before the movie grabbed the audience’s attention. Anup Rubens has composed the song andChandrabose is the lyricist. Sid Sriram and Sunitha are the singers of this song.

Views: 244 million

#6 Pilla Raa

This hit love song, between the leads Karthikeya and Payal Rajput, in the movie RX 100 is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. Chaitanya Prasad wrote the catchy lyrics and Anurag Kulkarni is the vocalist of the song.

Views: 195 million

#7 Inkem Inkem Kavali

Among the most popular songs of Vijay Deverakonda, Inkem Inkem Kavali, from Geetha Govindam, takes the seventh spot on our list. Sung beautifully by Sid Sriram, the song proved to be an instant hit and continues to woo music lovers to date.

Views: 187 million

#8 Dimaak Kharaab

This mass song from iSmart Shankar, sung by Keerthana Sharma and Saketh, was composed by Mani Sharma. Kasarla Shyam gave the lyrics for the song.

Views: 177 million

#9 Samajavaragamana

Sid Sriram lent his voice to Samajavaragamana; another super hit song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Thaman proved his musicianship once again with this film. Music writer Sirivennela Sitaramasastri gave beautiful lines to the song.

Views: 173 million

#10 Jigelu Rani

Pooja Hegde danced along, with Ram Charan, for this special song in Rangasthalam. Devi Sri Prasad composed the song. Rela Kumar and Ganta Venkata Lakshmi sang it. Mega Power Star Ram Charan also lent his vocals to this superhit.

Views: 148 million

Note: The views mentioned herein are taken on the date of writing this article.