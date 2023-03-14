After being proposed as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam is expected to receive a total of 100 electric air-conditioned (AC) buses and 100 diesel buses. Three bus depots have already been identified for the electric buses by the local RTC authorities. The e-buses would function from two of the three identified depots.

Recently, the state government announced that it would purchase 1,000 electric buses shortly. Visakhapatnam will be getting 50 electric air-conditioned (AC) buses in the first phase and another 50 in the second phase of these purchases, as per sources. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has already flagged off the 10 electric buses from Tirupati to Tirumala, which were the first fleet of the state.

The delivery of the e-buses to Vizag would take a minimum of 6 to 9 months, owing to the gap between supply and demand. According to the regional manager of RTC Visakhapatnam, K Appala Raju, a proposal for the e-buses has already been sent. He also added that Simhachalam, Gajuwaka and Pedda Waltair depots will run the e-buses.

As the buses would need a garage for charging and parking, the RTC authorities have identified a five-acre land at Simhapuri Colony in the Simhachalam area. Further, 100 diesel buses will be added to the existing fleet of 780 buses in service in the Visakhapatnam district.

Buses which have run more than 13 lakh kilometres or have been in service for more than 15 years in the RTC will be removed from the fleet. Around 35 buses in the Visakhapatnam district will have reached this criterion for retirement by next year.

