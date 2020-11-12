In a bid to improve road safety, the traffic authorities in Vizag are set to crack the whip on offenders. Cracking down on traffic violators in Vizag, the officials have announced that those found guilty of not following guidelines, will have their driving license suspended for a period between 3 months to 6 months.

Announcing the same, Deputy Traffic Commissioner, Vizag, GC Raja Ratnam, said that going against road safety guidelines will call for a case to be registered. Furthermore, the drivers guilty of the offence will have their license suspended for 3 to 6 months, he stated.

As per the guidelines of a Supreme Court committee, set up to monitor and measure implementation of road safety laws, the Andhra Pradesh state government, and the Section 206 (4) of the Motor Vehicles Act, traffic violations such as drunk driving, overspeeding, blocking an emergency vehicle, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, pillion rider not wearing a helmet, etc, will call for the aforementioned action by the authorities. After completion of the suspension period, the concerned drivers will have to take part in a training programme at the transport department’s office, before the license is handed over.

10 traffic violations that can get your driving license suspended in Vizag:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or an intoxicating substance Using a mobile phone while driving Overspeeding Taking part in road races Rider not wearing a helmet Pillion rider not wearing a helmet Wrong-way driving Causing an accident Blocking an emergency vehicle Driving a defective motor vehicle