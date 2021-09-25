To celebrate World Tourism Day on 27 September, AP State Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao announced that Vizag would host this year’s state-level celebrations. This event will happen at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Children’s arena in Vizag.

Announcing this to the media, the Tourism Minister released a poster on this occasion and informed the itinerary for the day. He said that the World Tourism Day would be celebrated in all the districts. He also declared that entry into all tourist places in Visakhapatnam, on 27 September, would be free.

Speaking about the itinerary, the AP Tourism Minister said that this year’s World Tourism Day celebrations would reflect the culture of the Northern part of Andhra Pradesh. On this, a meeting with the participation of Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargava IAS,, and the Chief Secretary is on cards. The Minister added that the tourism sector would be divided into four circles and promotional activities in each of these sectors would be envisioned.

The Minister also took note of a new restaurant that has opened at Erra Matti Dibbalu, near Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam. He said that the State Government would encourage the construction of more such hotels and restaurants near iconic tourist locations. Several representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, and hoteliers, have been invited to participate in the World Tourism Day celebrations in Vizag. The best service providers in this sector will be awarded.

To involve college students and school-going children in the World Tourism Day celebrations, competitions in essay writing, elocution, and painting would be conducted at all schools in Visakhapatnam District. This would be coordinated by the District Education Officer.

To ensure that all the concerned parties in the tourism sector participate in these celebrations, various tourist destinations, hotels, and APTDC properties are getting illuminated on this occasion.

It could be noted that last year as well, Vizag hosted the state-level World Tourism Day celebrations.