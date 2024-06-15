On June 14, 2024, the Women’s Wing of the Vizagapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) saw a significant leadership change as a new executive team took over. The outgoing team, led by President Jeeja Valsaraj, Secretary Anila Narla, and Treasurer Kavita Khara, presented their year-end report for 2023-24, marking the successful conclusion of their two-year term that began in June 2022.

Anila Narla’s Secretary report highlighted several noteworthy initiatives: the highly acclaimed Natural Living Expo, student training in entrepreneurship basics in collaboration with GITAM University, a No Plastic Drive in partnership with ITAAP, a NO Plastics Expo, the Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol campaign, a PoSH workshop, the Chai Pe Business workshop with Amazon Web Services, and numerous Member Speak sessions.

The newly appointed executive team, led by President Sandhya Ravi Godey, Vice President Anila Narla, Secretary Parveen Hosain, Treasurer Vani Kancharla, and committee members Prerna Baid, Meghna Oza, Reethika Kurminaidu, Rajini Chitra, Parvin Rajulu, Neetu Singh, and IPC Jeeja Valsaraj, pledged to uphold the mission and vision of the Women’s Wing VCCI.

During the formal installation, President Sandhya outlined the new team’s plans, which include offering training and upskilling sessions for women entrepreneurs, encouraging school and college students to explore entrepreneurship, connecting women entrepreneurs with potential buyers, and creating opportunities for members to showcase their products and services. The team also aims to continue popular events such as the Student Entrepreneurship Training and the Natural Living Expo, and to collaborate with other women’s organizations on joint events.

The AGM was attended by Women’s Wing VCCI members and notable guests, including the Vizagapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mr. Sudarshan Swamy, Vice President Sri Kancharla Krishna Kumar, Secretary Sri Rolland Williams, Treasurer Riaz Khan, committee member Ravi Godey, Youth Wing President Divya Abhilash, Vice President Rohit Kancharla, Secretary Sarab Singh Anand, and Treasurer Srikanth Kurminaidu. VCCI President Sudarshan Swamy, along with other dignitaries, congratulated the outgoing team and extended their best wishes to the new team for their future endeavors.

