The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has now honed in on developing the slums, in and around Vizag. In this endeavor, the GVMC Commissioner, Dr. G. Srijana IAS, personally inspected and monitored the ongoing slum development survey in Zones 3, 4, 24, 34, Vinayak Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, and other areas.

Commissioner GVMC Dr. G.Srijana inspected the slum development survey in Vinayak nagar and Ambedkar colony in Zones 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/f7roNwKQLW — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) July 11, 2021

Speaking on the launch of the survey, the GVMC Commissioner said “We have launched the survey on Sunday since most people stay at home on the day. We are collecting every detail of slum dwellers, their requirements, infrastructure facilities, health, and the employment status of eligible youngsters from every slum.”

The GVMC has formed 793 teams to conduct the slum development survey in over 793 slums identified in Vizag (426 notified and 367 non-notified). Keeping the process meticulous, ward secretaries were briefed on Saturday about the aim of the project and the details to be collected. The survey is being held on 11 and 12 July, 2021. The survey aims to aggregate data regarding a slum’s access to services, social infrastructure, geographical precincts, as well as key issues and challenges. The surveyors also went to an extent to find out from the residing families about the amenities they lack and are demanding. With the procured data, the slum development project aims to provide basic amenities, including roads, drains, community halls, electricity, and drinking water.

With these initiatives, the Andhra Pradesh State Government proposes to develop Vizag into a slum-free city, which is set to be the executive capital of the State. Speaking at the training camp, Visakhapatnam Mayor, G Hari Venkata Kumari, said, “Based on the survey data, the GVMC would identify both notified and non-notified slums and prepare development plans. The non-notified slums would be accorded legal status through a notification. The slum dwellers would be conferred with legal rights over the land. We are planning to distribute pattas through the hands of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in August.”