Marking the arrival of the Dussehra season, three major movies are releasing this week at the theatres. Their trailers have boosted the excitement levels of the moviegoers. Down south, the master filmmaker Mani Ratnam looks pretty confident with his upcoming period action drama, Ponniyin Selvan-I (PS-I). Boasting a grand star cast, comprising Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and many other well-known faces, PS-I is gearing up for a grand release in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. On the other hand, the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha, and Dhanush’s Nene Vastunna (Naane Varuven in Tamil), are also inching towards theatrical releases.

Though collection-wise comparison might strike as unjust given the varying budgets of the movies, it will be a fair competition among the three to impress the moviegoers. While each movie has aspects that have successfully gotten the audiences excited, the fact that the three are hitting the screens in a span of two days might worry the investors. Releasing solo on 29 September 2022, Naane Varuven is sure to safeguard the first-day collection. Nevertheless, with Vikram Vedha and PS-I releasing the next day, the going might get more challenging for the Dhanush starrer.

In the northern belt, the two major multi-starrers would have to fight hard for the upper hand. Vikram Vedha’s trailer has lifted the spirits of Bollywood fans with promising visuals. Hrithik Roshan, known to excel in any role, has yet again impressed the audiences with his looks. Ponniyin Selvan is being hailed for the visuals, production values, and casting, proving why it is slated as Mani Ratnam’s dream project. Many have claimed that the movie is worthy of being among the ranks of Baahubali and RRR.

Disregarding the collections these movies releasing at the theatres this week might attract, it will be interesting to see which will emerge as the crowd favourite.

