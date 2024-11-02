This month, social media platforms are flooded with captions, memes, quotes and messages to spread the ‘No Shave November’ campaign, an annual event for a cause.

During the month-long worldwide campaign to create awareness about men’s health with a special focus on prostate and testicular cancer, men start growing their facial hair and donate the amount they saved on shaving tools for those suffering from the deadly disease.

Besides being a part of the charity drive, the youth grow their beard and moustache in a trendy way to look handsome. To suit their trendy looks, experts come out with different beard styles like full beard, short beard, triangle beard, and scruff beard during No Shave November.

It all began in Australia in 2003 with Movember (derived from moustache and November) Foundation launching the movement with the aim of ‘changing the face of men’s health’.

With more and more becoming partners in the drive, it has become a global movement and it found a place in the top 100 NGOs in the world.

Long beards are trendy at present, youth avoid shaving to look different and it gives a fillip to the global campaign for a cause and helps spread the message.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu