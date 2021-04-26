Last updated 1 hour ago

Due to the rising demand by passengers for trains between Agartala, Bengaluru Cant., Kharagpur, Villupuram, Howrah and Yesvantpur railway stations, new special trains have been launched by Indian Railways between these trains. These special trains will all have a stoppage at Vizag.

Bi-weekly summer special trains between Bengaluru Cant. and Agartala

Train no. 02516 has been launched from 24 April 2021 and will be departing from Agartala railway station every Saturday and Tuesday at 5:35 AM. It will reach Visakhapatnam railway station on the third day of its journey, at 1:45 and leave at 2:05 AM. The train will then reach Bengaluru Cant. at 8:15 PM. This special train passing through the Vizag will operate till 11 May 2021.

The return train no. 02515 will leave from Bengaluru Cant. railway station every Tuesday and Friday at 10:15 AM, 27 April 2021 onwards. It will arrive at Visakhapatnam railway station the next day at 4:20 AM and depart from there at 4:40 AM. The train will reach Agartala railway station on the third day of its journey, at 3 AM. This special train will operate till 14 May 2021.

Passengers from Vizag travelling in these trains will be able to book berths in AC 3-tier (1 coach) and Sleeper (17 coaches).

Stoppages of these special trains:

Ambasa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, New Haflong, Guwahati, Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Kisanganj, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Perambur, Katpadi and Whitefield railway stations.

Weekly special train between Kharagpur and Villupuram

Train no. 06178 will leave Villupuram railway station every Tuesday at 12:05 PM, with effect from 27 April 2021. It will arrive at Visakhapatnam railway station on the next day at 5:45 AM and depart at 6:05 AM. It will then reach Kharagpur railway station at 6:10 PM.

The return train no. 06177 will depart from Kharagpur railway station every Thursday at 2:10 PM, 29 April 2021 onwards. It will then reach Visakhapatnam railway station at 1:30 AM the next day, leaving at 1:50 AM. It will then reach Villupuram at 7 PM.

Passengers from Vizag travelling in these special trains will be able to book berths in AC 2-tier (1 coach), AC 3-tier (1 coach), Sleeper (7 coaches) and Second Class (5 coaches).

Stoppages of these special trains passing through Visakhapatnam railway station:

Belda, Balasore, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cant. and Tiruvannamalai railway stations.

Weekly special between Howrah and Yesvantpur

Train no. 06598 Howrah-Yesvantpur special will leave Howrah Junction every Tuesday at 12:40 PM starting 27 April 2021. It will reach Visakhapatnam railway station on the next day, at 1:45 AM and depart at 2:05 AM. It will then arrive at Yesvantpur railway station at 8:40 PM. This special train passing through the Visakhapatnam railway station will operate till 29 June 2021.

The train in the reverse direction, number 06597 will depart from Yesvantpur every Thursday at 9:55 AM, from 29 April 2021. The train will then reach Visakhapatnam railway station at 4:20 AM the next day and leave from there at 4:40 AM. It will arrive at Howrah Junction at 6:30 PM. This train will function till 24 June 2021.

Passengers travelling in these special trains will be able to book berths in AC 2-tier (6 coaches), AC 3-tier (10 coaches) and Second Class cum Luggage (2 coaches).

Stoppages of these special trains:

Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Renigunta, Katpadi, Krishnarajapuram railway stations.

Passengers are requested by Indian Railways to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a face mask at all times, maintaining physical distancing and sanitising themselves.