Gnanapuram Cemetery in Visakhapatnam has the city’s only electric crematorium. This cemetery has witnessed a large number of cremations since March 2020 due to Covid-19 related deaths. Since the safest and best method to cremate a Covid-19 infected body is electrical cremation, Gnanapuram Cemetery in Visakhapatnam has become a point of concern for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Fortunately, this new electric cremator will bring down the wait time drastically.

GVMC officials have spent over Rs. 60 lakhs in procuring the electric cremator. Dry runs have been performed to ensure its functionality. GVMC Chief Engineer revealed that the electrical crematorium will be operational from Wednesday, 28 April 2021. He said, “We have been getting many unauthorised dead bodies everyday so, the electrical crematorium will be initially used for those dead bodies.”

Previously, firewood was being used in Visakhapatnam to cremate bodies in the absence of electric crematorium. GVMC predicts that Vizag would run short of firewood for cremation, with almost 300 kilograms of firewood being used for every dead body. The crematorium that earlier saw only 10-15 bodies a day is now witnessing 40 bodies daily on an average.

Gnanapuram Cemetery was launched in the city two decades ago by GVMC and was being maintained by a private agency. With no, or very little, business, this dilapidated complex had to be revamped to be put into use again.

Electric crematoriums have garnered an increased demand in Visakhapatnam due to the incremental rise in the number of deaths and prolonged waiting hours. Also keeping in line with Covid-19 guidelines, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has restricted the number of people allowed to take part in final rites to 20.

The implementation of the electric crematorium, by GVMC, adheres to the requirements of Visakhapatnam on environmental grounds. Electric cremators are said to be pollution free, cheaper, simpler and faster in comparison with traditional cremation grounds. This new electric cremator alone is said to cremate 15 bodies a day once operational.

Tentative charges for cremation at the Electric Crematorium in Gnanapuram, Visakhapatnam is Rs. 3000/-

To book for cremation, people can contact on + 91 9246675489.