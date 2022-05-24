The last set of web series for the month of May will be releasing this week on the OTTs and a lot of us cannot wait to binge-watch them. Gearing up to take us through a journey of entertainment, thrill, and a lot of other emotions, these series ensure a boredom-free week ahead.

Take a look at the list of web series releasing this week of May.

Strangers Things S4

One of the most awaited web series releases this month, Strangers Things Season 4 is set to entertain its huge fan base. Set in the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt, the group of friends are separated for the first time. A new terror surfaces, with a gruesome mystery, while one of them is imprisoned in a snowy wasteland in Russia, far away from home, where he alone has to face danger. The fourth season will have a total of 9 episodes, divided into two volumes. While the first volume is releasing this month, the second volume will release later in July.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 May 2022

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapasi

Nirmal Pathak is a young man who returns to his native village after years of urban life. Whether he tries to abolish the social evils such as patriarchy, castism, and illiteracy or abandon the village for better life forms the plot. The web series stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi in the titular role, Garima Vikranth Singh, Ishita Ganguly, and others in supporting roles. Debutants Rahul Pandey and Satish Nair have directed the series.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 27 May 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Featuring the characters from the popular fictional franchise, Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith. Directed by Deborah Chow, the series stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen, Indira Varma, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 27 May 2022

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045- S2

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is a Japanese anime web series based on the 1908s manga series Ghost in the Shell. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki, the plot is set in 2045, a period of a global economic crisis, in which a group named “GHOST” earn a living by defusing hot spots across the globe. The web series consists of 12 episodes, with a run time of 24 minutes each.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 May 2022

Afrobeats- The Backstory

Afrobeats- The Backstory is a docuseries based on the Nigerian music genre that developed in the 1960s and 1970s. The docu-series captures the narration of the rise of the genre by music pioneers Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo “D1”, Adeneye, Paul “play” Dairo, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 May 2022

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of may are you most excited about.