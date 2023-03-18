The City of Destiny has worn a gloomy look since this afternoon, indicating the onset of a spell of rain due to the seasonal shift. The appearance of black clouds is worrying those who purchased tickets for the upcoming India vs Australia ODI match, scheduled at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 19 March. Earlier this week, Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, B Sai Praneeth, stated that there are high chances for rainfall to play spoilsport during the match. In his recent report, he reconfirmed that rain might disturb the play.

Nevertheless, he affirmed that the chances are very meagre of rainfall to wash out the match. Praneeth reported, “The city might witness rainfall before the commencement of the match. There are very low, or even zero, chances for downpour during the match timings.” The weatherman opined that it would be difficult for the team to bat first due to the wet outfield.

A run feast is expected at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, owing to the shorter boundaries and the batsmen-friendly pitch. KL Rahul, who played a match-defining inning in the first ODI at Mumbai, will prove to be lethal for the Aussie bowlers. The right-handed keeper batsman previously scored a blistering century on this pitch. Virat Kohli, with three centuries, and Rohit Sharma, with a stand-alone hundred, are the other centurions at Visakhapatnam.

