On Friday, 17 March 2023, Gottapu Sasibhushana Rao took charge as the Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering. He is an alumnus of Andhra University and a senior professor of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. The new principal accepted the letter of appointment from AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Prof. Rao completed his degree in Bachelor of Engineering from AU in 1985 and M Tech from JNTU Hyderabad in 1993. He acquired his PhD from Osmania University in 2004. Furthermore, he was presented with several honours and awards such as the Chartered Engineer for IETE in 2010, Best Researcher Award in 2008, and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award for Best Academician in 2008.

The newly appointed principal of the Andhra University College of Engineering has published over 540 research papers and has three patents. Additionally, he awarded 44 PhDs to students across various universities and has authored six reference books of ECE and CSE.

