Summer is well on its way and as things heat up, it might be time for Vizagites to start considering options to escape the upcoming heatwave. The most popular option for a summer getaway close to Vizag is Araku Valley. However, for those who want a more relaxed vacation, Araku in the summer might feel a little crowded. There are several other summer getaways that one can visit that are not more than a few hours away from Vizag.

Here is a list of summer getaways near Vizag for a quick and relaxing escape from the heat.

Lambasingi

Known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, this hill station is most famous for its cloud-filled mornings. It is also a good choice for a camping trip with friends. This destination is the perfect relaxing getaway as summer approaches. Located at a distance of 100 km from Visakhapatnam, the journey should not take more than three hours.

Chintapalli

These hills are densely forested and are a great place to camp if you are drawn to forests. The Musi River, which is a tributary of the Krishna River, originates in these hills. The Kotipally Reservoir nearby offers boating and kayaking if you are looking for activities to do throughout the day.

Ananthagiri

Located very close to the Araku Valley, this coffee paradise is also home to several waterfalls. This hill station is not as crowded as other summer destinations near Vizag, making it a good option for a quick getaway. Being less than 100 km away from Vizag, Ananthagiri is a good option for those who like secluded places and desire good weather.

Papikondalu

One of the best hill stations near Vizag, the optical illusion of the mountains growing in size as one move along the river is an experience that can’t be put into words. With a lot of tourist spots to visit like the Papikondalu National Park, the boat rides on the Godavari, and Gandi Pochamma Temple, your weekend trip to this place is sure to be a breathtaking visual experience. The journey from Vizag is less than 4 hours.

Deomalli

This mountain peak situated in the southern region of Odisha is not more than a five-hour journey away from Vizag. Even though Deomalli is known for its adventure sports, It is a wonderful place to rest and relax while escaping the summer heat. For those that enjoy outdoor activities, hang gliding, trekking and climbing the peak are some things you can enjoy here. Deomalli is 164 kilometres away from Vizag.

