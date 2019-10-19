Weather Forecast: Visakhapatnam likely to receive light to moderate rains

With Northeast monsoon making its way into the Southern part of India, Visakhapatnam has been witnessing cloudy and damp weathers of late. Over the coming week, the city and its surrounding areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. The wind speed is not expected to go past 30 kmph, as per the weather forecast information provided by an official at the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam.

The IMD weather forecast for Visakhapatnam too predicts cloudy sky and moderate rain over the coming few days. The city has witnessed close to 39 millimetres of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Visakhapatnam has been receiving intermittent rainfall over the past month, as the Southwest monsoon retreated earlier in the month and now, the Northeast monsoon has entered the city. Due to the recent rainfall, the temperatures have lowered around the city.

According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) ‘All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin’, thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to be witnessed in isolated areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places around coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam as the Northeast monsoon pushes southward. The Weather Warning has been issued for the course of the coming five days.