Looking for a fun outing during the Sankranti holidays? Especially if you are an aqua lover or don’t have specific plans this week, have you considered the water parks in Andhra Pradesh for a fun and refreshing experience? There are plenty of reasons to visit a water park, including the long water slides, wave pool, rain dance, and many more; it could be a memorable day with friends and family for all we know.

Here are 5 water parks in Andhra Pradesh that you could consider.

Amaravati Water Park

Located in Pendurthi, Amaravati Water Park is one of the leading water parks in Vizag. It is thronged by people from both the city as well as the neighbouring towns and villages.

Timings: 11 am to 6 pm during the whole week

Vizag Waterworld

Vizag Waterworld is regarded as one of the largest water parks in Andhra Pradesh, and it hasn’t been long since it started its operations. The park is located at Chikkalapeta, Saripalli Village, Pendurthi. Apart from the enthralling water rides, the park also provides changing rooms, first aid help and snacks. The Swimming Pool and Vizag Water World (which are the rides for children) are priced at Rs. 80/-and Rs. 450/-, respectively. For adults, these facilities are priced at Rs. 100/ and Rs. 600/-, respectively.

Timings: 10:30 am to 6 pm during the whole week

Waves Amusement Park

The Waves Amusement Park is located at Thagarapuvalsa, Andhra Pradesh. It offers sheer excitement with three thrilling water slides, which can be quite entertaining for the family. The Park also has a 6 feet deep swimming pool and charges Rs. 100/- an hour.

Timings: 10 am to 9:30 pm during the whole week

Haailand Amusement Park

With its exciting water rides, delightful restaurants, and an Ayurvedic wellness centre, Haailand Amusement Park has a lot to offer to have a fun and entertaining time with family and friends. The Park is located near NRI Hospital, Chinakakani, Mangalagiri Mandal, Andhra Pradesh. The park tickets are priced at Rs. 750/-.

Timings: 10 am to 5 pm during the whole week

Highway Grand World

Highway Grand World is a water theme park established at Nagari in Chittoor District. The park offers several fun water rides and is a perfect getaway for both adults and children. You can get access to changing rooms, a cafeteria, a kids’ play section and resting rooms.

Timings: 10:30 am to 5 pm during the whole week

