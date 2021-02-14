As part of developing the city’s railway station, a Robotic Spa was installed by Waltair Division at Visakhapatnam Railway station. The first of its kind facility in East Coast Railway was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava. This state-of-the-art innovation enables train travellers to have a soothing and comfortable time.

These services were extended under non-fare revenue at the station on February 13. Customers arriving at the station can make use of the facilities at the recreational area, which comprises a relaxing chair, foot massager and fish pedicure services. As per officials, the objective of the spa is to provide facilities that encourage valued customers to spend quality time as they wait for the arrival of trains. The spa is located on platform No. 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station, Gate No. 1. The services can be enjoyed on payment of a nominal fee.

Speaking on the occasion of inaugurating the spa, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava shared that the Robotic Spa is introduced by Waltair Division to enhance passenger services during their wait at Visakhapatnam railway station. Several such amenities were developed by the Division in the near past.

As mentioned by the DRM, there were other services launched earlier this year. Namely, mobile health kiosk, which was inaugurated by General Manager of East Coast Railway, Vidya Bhusan. It is also set up on Platform No 1. The Health Kiosk at Visakhapatnam railway station enables any passenger, on the railway premises, to get a health check-up done. Another prominent change at the station was the Reserve lounge. Adding 400 sft in area, to the already existing lounge, the Reserve lounge has top-notch amenities including espresso machines and automatic operation of electronics. The AI assistant used for the voice command to operate the lights and fans in the lounge, at the Visakhapatnam railway station, is said to be Alexa, which is developed by Amazon.