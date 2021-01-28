As part of station development, Visakhapatnam railway station got a facelift with its lounge on Platform No 1 being renovated to accommodate VIP guests visiting the city. The facility was inaugurated by the General Manager of East Coast Railway, Vidya Bhushan.

As per a source from the Railways, there was an addition of 400 sft to the already existing lounge. With top-notch amenities such as reclining chairs, espresso machines, and automatic operation of electronics, the fully air-conditioned reserved lounge provides proper relaxation before/after a tiring train journey. The AI assistant used for the voice command to operate the lights and fans in the lounge, at the Visakhapatnam railway station, is said to be Alexa, which is developed by Amazon.

In addition, there is a TV mounted on one of the walls. To create an elegant aesthetic, artists and interior designs already affiliated with the railways were brought in. One of the many unique pieces of art is said to be an artwork made from chalk dust. During the inauguration, Mr Bhushan appreciated his team’s effort in the overall development of the station.

During the visit, the ECoR GM even inaugurated a Mobile Health Kiosk at the Visakhapatnam railway station. Mr Bhushan even inspected the battery-operated cars that are available at the station, under the non-fare revenue to carry passengers on nominal fare.