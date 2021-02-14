With numerous OTT platforms popping up, offering diverse content in the form of movies and series, somewhere the essence of waiting in queue to get tickets, settling down in your seat in a theatre is taken away. Let us take you all back to the 2000s when times were simpler and movies were extraordinary. Here are 7 such Telugu movies to take every millennial back in time.

List of 7 Telugu movies that will take every millennial back in time:

#1 Pokiri

Released in 2006, Pokiri has a special place in every 90s kid’s heart. With Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’cruz in the lead, and Puri Jagannadh as the director, this movie is the perfect amalgam of action and comedy. This film has four Nandi awards and two Filmfare awards in its name.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Indra

Indra attained high commercial success in the early 2000s. With Chiranjeevi, Aarthi Aggarwal, and Sonali Bendre playing main characters, Indra became the highest-grossing film of that time with grossing over Rs. 40 crores.

Where to watch: YouTube

#3 Athadu

Yet another Mahesh Babu starred movie, Athadu was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. With Trisha as the female lead and impeccable comedic timing of Brahmanamdam, Athadu is a favourite among a lot of millennials.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#4 Nuvvu Naku Nachav

With Venkatesh and Aarthi Aggarwal donning the lead roles, Nuvvu Naku Nachav is a splendid romantic comedy that no doubt will leave you rolling on the floor laughing. Perfect to watch with your family, this movie sure makes many go down their memory lane.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#5 Khushi

There was a time when everyone quoted one of the famous songs of Khushi; ‘ye meraa jahaan, mera ghar, mera ashiyan’. With Pawan Kalyan’s style quotient and Bhoomika Chawla’s mesmerizing performance, Kushi wooed all of us.

Where to watch: Voot

#6 Godavari

When Seeta decides to go on a cruise over the beautiful Papi Kondalu on river Godavari, little did she know that this trip would change her life. A classic romantic comedy set amongst the beautiful backdrop of South India’s Ganges, Godavari is a feel-good movie enjoyed by all.

Where to watch: YouTube

#7 Anand

Kamalinee Mukharjee and Shekar Kammula work together in yet another beautiful movie, Anand. With prestigious awards like the Nandis to its name, Anand showcases how love conquers all.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar