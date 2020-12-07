The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is chalking out plans to develop VMRDA Park (previously known as VUDA Park) under the Vizag Smart City project. The civic body has allotted a fund of Rs 33.5 crore in order to give the park a facelift.

A range of attractions including galleries, an amphitheatre, walking tracks, and yoga space are soon expected to come up at the VMRDA Park. Additionally, multipurpose play areas, with seating arrangements, are being set up to entertain the children under the supervision of adults. The lake boating facility and the skating rink at the park will also be renovated under the project.

Adding to the attractions, the GVMC is gearing up to install a smart solar flower, with Rs 40 lakh, at the VMRDA Park in Vizag. The smart solar flower, which functions similar to a sunflower, is a ground-mounted solar system that follows the sun all day. As per reports, the civic body has invited stakeholders to partake in the tendering process before 15 December 2020. Reportedly, the power generated through this mechanism will be utilised to operate the lights in play areas and children’s arena at the VMRDA Park. Additionally, the Corporation is planning to set up three solar trees and six LED benches at the park.

Earlier in August, the floating solar project at Mudasarlova Reservoir helmed by the GVMC was featured by the world-renowned news channel, National Geographic, on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day. The Floating Solar Plant generates 2 Mega Watts capacity with a fixed tilt. Furthermore, the Corporation has also upgraded as many as 2300 street lights with LED street light poles, under the area-based development (ABD).