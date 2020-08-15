Several projects have been underway as part of India’s Smart Cities Mission, in which port city Visakhapatnam is also included. In the latest, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation authorities have announced that Vizag’s massive floating solar project in Mudasarlova Reservoir will be covered by world-renowned news channel National Geographic on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day. The floating solar Plant in Vizag will be featured in a segment on the giant TV network’s channel at 6 PM on 15 August 2020.

The Floating Solar Plant in Vizag has a 2 MegaWatts capacity with a fixed tilt and is located at Mudasarlova Reservoir. 3613500 units of electricity have been generated by the plant alone every year saving Rs. 2,30,90,265 rupees annually. The plant has resulted in reduction of 3080 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions per year. With 1540 tonnes of coal saved, the total environmental impact of this plant is a significant 138600 mature trees. The plant also helps minimize water temperature, conserve water by lowering the water temperature, and reducing the size of the water area exposed to the air. Floating power plants can reduce evaporation by up to 33 per cent, as per an official statement released by the GVMC. The plant also helps improve the quality of water and cut maintenance costs due to reduced sunlight penetration and potential reduction in growth of algae.As part of the smart cities mission, the authorities aim to raise Vizag’s profile as the business and cultural centre of AP by carrying out signature development projects in the Central Business District, along the beach road and at Old Town. Rushikonda and Madhurawada will be developed as high-end knowledge industry clusters that offer world-class recreational, educational and tourism facilities. The coastline will be developed as a set of distinct recreational, ecological and livelihood destinations.