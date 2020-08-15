Hindi films have the knack of tugging at our heartstrings on every occasion. And when it comes to patriotic films, there are a couple of gems that never fail to impress us. Here’s a list of patriotic Hindi films you should revisit this Independence Day weekend, and rekindle your love for our country.

1. Rang De Basanti



Set in Delhi University featuring a group of friends from various socio-economic backgrounds, Rang De Basanti takes us through an honest and relevant retelling of what India’s youth feel for our motherland, seven decades after Independence. A R Rahman’s music makes Rang De Basanti a must watch.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Based on the life of legendary Punjabi athlete Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag takes us through the anguish India’s athletes face to represent our country. Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal of the ‘Flying Sikh’ is honest, raw and incredibly inspiring.

3. Chak De India

This 2007 film featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead is an entertaining yet highly authentic take on Indian Women’s Hockey. Featuring eleven spunky players in the underdog team, the movie captures the journey these young women take to represent India on international waters.

4. Uri



The movie’s resounding slogan ‘How’s The Josh?’ is one that will continue to make the rounds for years to come. Uri – The Surgical Strike takes us through what the Indian Army faces on a daily basis to safeguard the nation. Vicky Kaushal’s performance is one to watch out for.

5. Dangal



Dangal is based on real life Indian wrestling champions Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. Dangal is a refreshing representation of small town India, and how a father(Aamir Khan) trains his children to become the best in the world while fighting sexism, gender roles, and cynicism every day to win laurels to India.