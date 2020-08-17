Vizag city police, on Sunday, busted the sensational child trafficking racket involving Universal Srushti Hospital. Earlier in July, the cops held six people for allegedly selling a baby to a Kolkata-based couple. The accused were identified as Patchipala Namratha, Managing Director of Universal Srushti Hospital, Vizag, A Ramakrishna, Venkata Lakshmi, Dr. Tirumala, working at Universal Srushti Hospital, and L Chandra Mohan, K Venkata Lakshmi, and B Annapurna, ASHA workers from V Madugula Mandal. Later on 6 August, the police held Dr Ch Padmaja, DGO of Padmaja Hospital, Seethammadhara, and N Nooka Ratnam, a resident of Cheedikada Mandal in Visakhapatnam district, in connection with the case.

In a bid to uncover the child trafficking racket in Vizag, Childline authorities had initiated an elaborate investigation. While the probe was on, an associate of Dr Namrata, the prime accused in the case, returned a child to Childline, claiming that this was the same child that had been sold off to the Kolkata-based couple. However, the investigation revealed that it was not the same baby.

Sharing further details, Vizag Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (law and order), Aishwarya Rastogi informed a woman from Madhurawada had come in contact with G Jhansi, another accomplice of Dr Namrata. Ms Jhansi assured the victim that she could get her baby delivered for free and even be paid a sum. When the Madhurawada resident asked for her baby, she was given an infant born of an unmarried woman. Addressing the media, DCP Rastogi said that 14 people had been arrested in the case so far, and further investigation is on. The DCP added that DNA tests might be performed on the babies if the court grants permission.