Vizag reported 529 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the district tally to 25,739. As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar, Vizag registered 4576 active cases, 20,983 discharges, and 180 deaths, with five more patients succumbing to the deadly infection.

Currently, Visakhapatnam district has 149 very active clusters, 73 active clusters, 515 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters. It is to be noted that the new coronavirus cases reported in a single day have decreased to 500 cases for the last two days.

As of 15 August, 894 new cases were witnessed with the total count reaching to 24,708. The number of newly registered cases reduced on the following day, as 512 individuals tested positive for the virus on 16 August. From Sunday to Monday, 529 new cases came to light. Despite the district tally inching closer to 26,000-mark, the recovery rate is picking up its pace in the district. As on 17 August, the recovery rate of the coronavirus cases in Vizag, increased by 1%, as it stands at 81.52%.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district authorities have deployed ‘104’ ambulances to provide quick and better medical attention for those from the rural areas. These vehicles, equipped with hi-tech emergency life support systems, were flagged-off by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on 1 July, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day. The district administration allotted one ambulance for each Mandal. A doctor and a data entry operator will be stationed at each vehicle to assist the patients. Every day, the appointed staff will tour around in one village. With the help of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) of the respective Primary Healthcare Centres, the paramedics will conduct a health camp. After testing the individuals, medicines will further be supplied, free of cost.