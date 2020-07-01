Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, flagged-off 1088 ‘108’ and ‘104’ ambulances on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day. The ambulances, equipped with hi-tech emergency life support systems are designed to provide quick and better medical attention for those in need. The inauguration was held at Vijayawada, from which the ambulances will be ferried to various parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam. Of the 70 vehicles allocated to Visakhapatnam, 20 are set to reach the district by the evening hours of Wednesday.

Officials stated that of 412 new ‘108’ ambulances, 26 will be neo-natal specialised, a first for the state. The new neonatal ambulances are reportedly specialised to shift infants to hospitals in cases of emergency. At present, the 108 ambulances have been colour-coded in blue, while the 104 ones are in green.

676 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), under 104 emergency services, have been launched by the Chief Minister especially for those residing in remote villages. Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new ‘108’ vehicles are equipped with infusion pumps, ventilators, syringe pumps and comfortable stretchers along with provisions for delivery. The authorities have planned to station one ambulance service in every mandal.

Officials have stated that the estimated time of arrival of the emergency ambulances to the spot in rural areas in Andhra Pradesh is 20 minutes from the time of receiving an emergency calls. The same in urban areas and agencies is 15 minutes and 25 minutes respectively. With the latest launch, the Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly generated jobs for over 1000 individuals responsible for ferrying citizens during medical emergencies. Nearly Rs 201 crore has been spent to procure and equip the ambulances with advanced systems.

Earlier, the state government in Andhra Pradesh had decided to convert 108 ambulances to Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to be of use in the current COVID-19 situation.