Vizag reports 885 new cases, in a single day on 14 August, the district tally is now close to 24000 mark. As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar, the district reported 5432 active cases, 18,220 discharges, and 162 deaths, with six more patients succumbing to the deadly infection. Of the fresh cases in Vizag, 323 were detected via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively and 562 were detected via Rapid Antigen Tests. With these new cases, the COVID-19 count in Vizag has mounted to 23814.

Currently, Visakhapatnam has 66 very active clusters, 255 active clusters, 415 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters.

On the state-level, Andhra Pradesh recorded 8,493 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total count to 2,73,085. While 89,907 cases have been marked active as on 14 August, 1,80,703 individuals have been discharged (including the 9779 individuals discharged today) after recovering from the infection. The death toll of the state surged to 2475.

Between Thursday and Friday, as many as 53,026 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 28,967 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 24,059 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits. Taking to Twitter, the State Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department claimed that AP is the first major state to have conducted more than 50,000 tests per million in India. AP has tested 27,58,485 people for COVID19 till date, the AP State Health Department added.