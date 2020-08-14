Legendary Telugu playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID earlier in August. While he has been seeking treatment for the same in Chennai, latest reports have revealed that his condition deteriorated over the last few hours. Hospital staff working at MGM Healthcare Hospital have stated that the veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had to be moved to an ICU where he is currently placed on life support as his condition is critical.

The official statement by the hospital states that SP Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted to MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID on 5th August 2020. On the night of August 13, 2020, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam health condition deteriorated and hence moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) based on experts’ advice. The hospital authorities also stated that the is currently under observation while his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are closely monitored.

The seventy-four-year-old singer took to his social media and revealed the news of his illness to the public. He stated that he is recovering from the virus attack. The legendary singer further shared that he was experiencing chest congestion, fever, and cold due to which he went in for a check-up. Though the symptoms were mild, SP Balasubrahmanyam said he got himself checked, as he didn’t want to take it easy, given the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SP Balasubrahmanyam also informed that the doctors suggested he can quarantine himself at his residence, but he chose to get admitted so as to keep his family safe. The Guinness World record holder also appealed to his well-wishers to refrain from calling him, as he is supposed to rest during his stay at the hospital. He thanked his fans and assured them that he is in safe hands at the hospital, and would be discharged very soon last week.