Monsoons have been in full swing this year across all states in India. Closer home, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 24 hours. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam in a press bulletin released on Friday stated that rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Of the areas mentioned, Chintapalle has recorded 4 centimetres of rainfall while Narsipatnam and Visakhapatnam city have recorded two centimetres of rainfall each in the last twenty-four hours. With the latest warning, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts during the next 48 hours.

The intimation was issued owing to the strong winds blowing from westerly direction speed reaching off Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The bulletin also stated that chief amounts of rainfall in centimetres have been recorded in Visakhapatnam, Chintapalle, Velairpad, Koida, Vijayawada(AP), VRV Pur Kunavaram, Narsipatnam, Polavaram, Kukunoor, Gudivada and Macherla across Andhra Pradesh.

The Southwest Monsoon entered Andhra Pradesh in the first week of June this year following a slight delay and covered the entire state by the second week. Typically, the Rayalaseema region welcomes the Southwest Monsoon, followed by Srikakulam district, the northeastern part of the state within a couple of days. There was a slight delay this year due to the formation of a cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

AP has witnessed an abundance of rains this year, starting from June. The first month of this monsoon saw widespread rain in northern districts Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. In June, Pahapatnam, Srikakulam district, recorded rainfall of 7 centimetres, followed by Vizianagram with 4 centimetres. Denakada, Garividi and Chipurupalle in Vizianagaram district recorded the third-highest rainfall in the state at 3 centimetres. Jangamaheswarapuram, Guntur district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 42-degree celsius in June 2020.