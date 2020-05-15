Vizag likely to receive rains from 18 May due to depression: Cyclone Warning Centre

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Vizag issued a warning on Friday owing to the well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal. The official statement from the centre suggested that the likelihood of this turning into a depression during the next 12 hours is high. Further, officials have stated that this depression could intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of southern Bay of Bengal by the evening hours of 16 May 2020. In all likelihood, the cyclone is expected to move northwestwards till 17 May and recurve north-northeastwards between 18–20 May 2020. Officials have stated that Andhra Pradesh could expect winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along the coastline till the 18th of this month. Warnings have been issued to fishermen not to venture into the sea or coastal areas during these days. Stating that the system is under continuous surveillance, officials at Cyclone Warning Centre stated that Vizag is likely to witness spells of rain starting from 18 May.

As per an official statement from the Indian Meteorological Department, conditions are rapidly becoming favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon this year over south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the next 48 hours. The statement has issued that Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal must prepare for adverse weather conditions for the next 5-6 days.

In a detailed notice, officials have advised fishermen in AP to stay off of the sea starting from 18 May 2020. Those who are out at sea have been asked to return to the coasts by the evening hours of 17 May 2020. The officials have said that the state governments of the mentioned states are being informed of the latest conditions regularly. For further information and queries, citizens can visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the prevailing conditions.