In Navy parlance, Admiral Karambir Singh is fondly known as ‘KB’ as well as being known as the ‘Grey Eagle’ – an honorific bestowed upon the senior-most serving naval aviator. He was from the ‘Eagles’ – the navy’s helicopter squadron now based at Vizag’s INS Dega and that previously operated Kamov-25 helicopters in Goa. KB was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980; he earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1981.

In his career spanning over 41 years, Admiral KB Singh has spent nearly 12 years at Visakhapatnam which included his formative years in Flying Kamov helicopters with INAS 333, Command of Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi, Guided Missile Destroyer Rana, and was also as the Chief of Staff and the C–in–C ENC from 31 Oct 2017 to 31 May 2019, before taking over the helm of the Indian Navy as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff.

As a student at Barnes School Deolali, KB developed an interest in history. During his naval career, he expanded his knowledge of maritime history and was especially interested in the history of Visakhapatnam. He was known to regale a visiting admiral or two with this knowledge and once asked a US admiral if he knew which ship the US National Anthem was written on and proudly added…” and you know admiral, in September 14, 1814, the Battle of Fort McHenry inspired Francis Scott Key to write ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on board the British naval ship the HMS Minden which was a Ganges-class ship built by the Wadias in Bombay Dockyard”.

KB was fascinated by the size and heritage of the Bojjannakonda Buddhist sites near Vizag and the ENC supported in making the site ‘shipshape’ and in preservation efforts. He visited the site and spritely led heritage enthusiasts up the steep climb to view the sculptures.

The admiral has flown Chetaks (Alouette III) and Ka-25s during his flying days. The Ka-25 is a mean machine that requires guts of steel to fly. With a ‘steam era’ cockpit, almost no avionics and control automation, little crew comfort, and Russian engineering that defied the laws of physics with counter-rotating main rotors and no tail rotor, made the Ka-25 one of the most challenging helicopters to fly. Only a few guys got out of the ‘eggbeater’ with brains and spine in good order. KB was one of them.

KB always had a bigger world-view, much larger than what was obtained through the glazed windshield of the Ka-25. Luckily he traded ‘cockpit time’ for ‘ship time’ which helped gain epaulettes and higher ranks.

KB has impeccable credentials, he is widely liked and respected as a calm, composed, ‘thinking’ Admiral. KB was a fantastic officer who had a whacky sense of humour. On his recent farewell visit to his alma mater at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; he unsettled the days planning by calling for an impromptu set of push-up by the officials.

KB may well have been known as the navys’ Grey Eagle, but eagles were not his prowess on the golf course. KB was an avid golfer at the East Point Golf Club in Waltair; his abilities were more akin to chasing birdies, bunkers and bogeys. He encouraged the ENC support of the Golf Club and participated in its many tournaments and prize giving. He returned as CNS to inaugurate the clubs renovated championship golf course in February 2021.

The good Admiral KB was very much part of the Vizag social scene during his 12 years in Vizag he made many long time friends. KB hosted many formal and informal functions at the ENS Ward Room