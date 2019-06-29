Vizag temperature crosses 39 degrees for the fifth time in June this year

With this year’s summer proving to be a scorcher, there has been no let-up from sultry weather in Vizag. June, especially, has proved to be a month of sweltering heat with the mercury crossing the 39 degrees mark on as many as five occasions. In the latest, the temperature recorded in Vizag stood at 39.4 degrees on Friday. While the sun might not have touched its peak form, the heat offered no respite, putting the citizens to a stern test.

The searing heat caused discomfort in the city right from the early morning hours on Friday. The sultry and dry conditions prevailed all through the day, to suffocating the citizens in the evening as well. Reportedly, there haven’t been instances in the past where the month of June witnessed such high temperatures in the city.

With the conditions likely to cause dehydration, experts advise the children and senior citizens take extra care to beat the heat. Staying hydrated, wearing comfortable clothes and avoiding the outdoors when the temperature is high, are some of the precautionary measures suggested by the public health experts.

Vizag had recorded its highest temperature of the season on 15 June when the mercury had touched 43.6 degrees Celsius. It may be recalled that the city witnessed a slew of blistering days during mid-June.