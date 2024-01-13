Sankranti, one of the biggest festivals for Telugu people, also turns out to be a convenient time for burglars. The Vizag City Police issued a press release through which they advise the citizens to safeguard their belongings to prevent burglary during this Sankranti season when they step out. It is suggested that residents keep their gold ornaments, cash, and other precious items in a bank locker. They also advised people to have strong security systems and lock their cupboards and doors carefully. If one identifies a suspicious or unknown individual in their area, it is best to report it to the Police officials.

If possible, arrange for reliable security personnel to look after your home and vehicles while you are not there in the city. Other common tips include letting one’s neighbours look after your house and belongings while you are away. make sure that the CCTV and other security systems are fully operational and working. Furthermore, the Police officials advised citizens to not share their traveling details on social media. They also advised citizens to carefully store their keys and not leave them around.

Do not leave any hints that you are away, as this can only increase the chances of burglars vandalizing the property. As the Sankranti season is around the corner, Vizag city police are increasing their night patrolling in busy localities to prevent burglary. The Police officials will be on constant lookout to identify any suspicious activities in the city.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.