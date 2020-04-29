Vizag City Police Commissioner, R K Meena (IPS), on Wednesday, tweeted in support of the Punjab Police officer whose hand was severed in a fight that broke out between Patiala police and a group of lockdown violators. In the tweet, the Police Commissioner is seen holding a placard that says “I am Harjeet Singh”. Vizag Police Commissioner R K Meena stated that Harjeet Singh (the attacked policeman) is a true example of a good cop who shows courage in the face of fire. The gory incident from Punjab got several police officers, across India, showing solidarity towards the cop and the Police Department at large.

Tweet by Vizag City Police

#mainbhiharjeetsingh

We all will be Harjeet Singh, because for society, Harjeet Singh symbolises the two top attributes of a good cop which is not meeting violence with violence or resorting to tit for tat and showing courage in the face of fire. pic.twitter.com/29ALjOXL0s — VizagCityPolice (@vizagcitypolice) April 29, 2020

The Punjab Incident:

A group of Nihang Sikhs engaged in a scuffle with the Patiala Police on 12 April 2020 when they were not permitted to travel amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. The group’s mischief was caught on camera when one of them cut off Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh’s hand and injured three other policemen. In the video that went viral online, a passerby is seen giving the cop his severed hand. The Inspector was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he underwent an eight hour long surgery to re-attach his hand. While the cop recovered and the surgery was successful, he is still under observation. The good news was shared by Punjab Chief Minister, Capt. Amarinder Singh, on his Twitter handle.

Tweet by Capt. Amarinder Singh

It has been 2 weeks since SI Harjeet Singh’s hand was operated upon in PGI. I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well & that his hand has started to regain movement. Sharing this video of braveheart Harjeet Singh with you all. pic.twitter.com/5PD4JyyvdS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 27, 2020

It has been a herculean task for policemen, all over India, to enforce the lockdown strictly amid the pandemic. While fines, warnings and cases are being filed rampantly, violators of the lockdown have proven to be a true nemesis to the policemen during the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, in Visakhapatnam, 97 cases were registered starting from 6.00 PM on 28 April 2020 to 6.00 PM on 29 April 2020. 178 vehicles were seized and 307 cases were booked against violators. A fine amount of Rs. 12,64,595/- was collected on 28 April alone.