Vizag: Mayor inaugurates ₹3.46 crore development works in Pendurthi

Stating that providing basic infrastructure to the people is the foremost duty, City Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao said that development works are underway to improve civic amenities. On Friday, the Mayor inaugurated GVMC-funded development works worth nearly ₹3.46 crore in Pulagavanipalem, Vizag (Ward No. 96, Pendurthi Zone). The areas include Nalla Quarry, Mahalakshmi Nagar, BC Colony, Hanuman Temple area, Surya Nagar, and nearby localities. The works include Cement Concrete (CC) roads, CC drains, a box culvert, RTC seating benches, gym equipment, and other facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor reiterated that providing basic infrastructure to urban residents is the civic body’s primary responsibility. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government is implementing several infrastructure and welfare programmes, ensuring that governance remains people-centric. He stated that essential civic amenities required by residents have been provided in Pendurthi, and plans have been prepared to undertake additional development works in the ward.

The Mayor further stated that, in addition to urban development, continuous efforts are being made to implement various welfare schemes for the underprivileged and weaker sections of society in Vizag.

The programme was attended by Zonal Commissioner H. Shankara Rao, GVMC Deputy Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineers, APD, other GVMC officials and staff, along with leaders Vegi Divakar, Alla Ramesh, Pentakota Rajendra Prasad, Killi Ramesh, Paila Jitendra, Vegi Paramesh, and others.

