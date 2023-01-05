Vizag has become the new hub for stand-up comedy, with people flocking to coffee shops and clubs for the light-hearted chatter. Among an ocean of comedians, one such group that has proved to be the local favourite is The Grin Club. For its first event in 2023, TGC will be presenting Jaspreet Singh, a well-renowned comedian in the Indian stand-up circuit. With witty topics and relatable humour, Jaspreet Singh is sure to make you chuckle with an entertaining round on 7 January 2023. Book your tickets for the best weekend plan this new year.

One of the most prominent comedians with over 1.25 million subscribers on YouTube, Jaspreet has conducted over 900+ shows worldwide. ‘Koi Load Nahi’ on Amazon Prime Video was his most significant break, after which the comedian has not put a foot back. With loyal fans in both Vizag and Vijayawada, he is now back with a new Hindi show, ‘With Love, Jaspreet,’ on 7 January 2023 at Novotel, on the RK Beach Road.

With family-friendly jokes to questioning society and its biased norms, Jaspreet will get you questioning your own decisions in life. In no time, he catches the pulse of the audience and has the whole crowd rolling on the floor, laughing.

Also read: 7 top IMDb-rated Korean movies to kickstart your K-binge in 2023

Originally based out of Vijayawada, The Grin Club has been a prominent figure in the growth of comedy shows in the Telugu-speaking state, conducting frequent shows in Vizag. With over 4+ years of experience and 25+ comedians, this energetic group organised more than 40 shows in 2022. Open mics are regularly organised to support local talent and promote regional comedy. Rajasekhar Mamidana, Nishant Tanwar, Harsha Gujral, Inder Sahani, and Shreya Priyam were among the prominent names The Grin Club presented the last year in Vizag and Vijayawada.

Moving forward, the group looks at a bright 2023 with a range of talented artists, such as Adesh Nichith and Manoj Prabhakar.

To experience this one-of-a-kind original talent, book your tickets online today on Book My Show or offline by contacting +91 7338869596.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more.