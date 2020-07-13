COVID-19 cases tally of Vizag is inching closer to 2,200, on 13 July, as the district recorded 118 new cases from Sunday to Monday. According to the COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, the total number of confirmed cases in Vizag has increased to 2,196. As on this evening, 1,009 patients are undergoing treatment in the district and 1,158 individuals have been discharged after recovering from the virus. In the past 24 hours, the district death toll increased to 29, as four patient has succumbed to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh marked its biggest single-day spike, on Monday, as 1935 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state.

As per the evening update, the authorities have demarcated 33 clusters (Ambedkar Colony, Arjuna apartments, Bank Colony – Narsipatnam, BC West – Narsipatnam, Bhagar Singh Nagar, CBM Compound, Chinna Gummuluru, Dharmanagar, Duvvapalem, Golla Veedhi, K1 Colony, Kommadi Housing Board Colony, Kranthi Nagar, Manchukonda, MTC Palem 2, Old KD Peta, Ravindra Nagar, Relli Veedhi – Bheemili, S Rayavaram, Sai Priya Gardens, Sardar Nest, SC Colony – Yendada, SC-ST Colony – Visalakshi Nagar, Sri Vaishnavi Residency, Swatantra Nagar New, Vivekananda Nagar, Vizianagaram Palace, Ramakrishnapuram, Balaji Nagar, BTR Nagar, Daspalla Layout, Midhilapuri – VUDA Colony, Jayaprakash Nagar) as the new containment clusters in Vizag district. As on this date, the very active clusters in the district stood at 119. In Vizag, 211 clusters have been marked as active. 101 are considered as dormant clusters. 39 containment clusters were denotified after no new case has been reported in those areas in the past 28 days. In order to prevent further spread of the virus, the authorities in Vizag have been focussing on implementing an effective testing strategy in the district. Boosting the testing in Vizag, Visakhapatnam had earlier received around 6,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits, and will likely receive a few more thousands in the coming days. Apart from the RAT kits, the district health department has also been conducting COVID-19 tests through RT-PCR, TrueNat, and CBNAAT methods.

The total number of coronavirus cases count has gone up to 31,103 in Andhra Pradesh, as 1,935 individuals tested positive for the virus from Sunday to Monday. Of the newly reported patients, 1,919 are from Andhra Pradesh while 13 returned from other states and 3 are foreign returnees.

AP state also witnessed 37 deaths, due to COVID-19, in the past 24 hours. Six from Anantapur, Four each from Kurnool, East Godavari, and West Godavari, three each from Guntur, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam, two from Kadapa and Nellore, one each from Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram, have succumbed to the infection. This was revealed in the daily COVID-19 update by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh. With this, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 365.