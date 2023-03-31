When considering travel destinations, most people tend to look for places that are trending or that offer the most adventure. Places like beaches, mountain peaks, or religious sites are usually the most popular and therefore the most visited and crowded too. For the traveller that likes a laid-back and relaxing experience, these locations might not always be the best match when searching for a destination. For a relaxed and quiet holiday, one would prefer a destination that offers peace and tranquillity. Valleys are the best choices for such a traveller as they hold spectacular views, while also offering visitors a peaceful and calm stay.

Here are 5 pleasant valleys in India you can visit when your soul needs some peace and tranquillity.

Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Situated in the Kullu District of Himachal Pradesh, this sacred valley is said to have been visited by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for more than 1,100 years. This valley is a well-liked destination amongst backpackers and the more laid-back tourists in India. Places to visit in Parvati Valley include Kasol, Tosh, Rasol, Kutla, Kheerganga and Malana.

Vale of Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir

When people think of Kashmir, snow-capped mountains and cold weather instantly come to mind. However, it possesses some of the most stunning greenery and scenic lakes within the Vale of Kashmir. The Dal Lake and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden are some examples of the beauty of this valley.

Silent Valley, Kerala

This is probably one of the most popular ones, especially amongst nature lovers and wildlife conservationists. Silent Valley is also well known for containing the largest population of lion-tailed macaques. For those that want to have a love of wildlife and want to see some of the rarest species in India, there is no better place to take a trip to.

Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

The Dibang Valley District is the least populated district in the country which also adds to the tranquillity. Additionally, this valley is also home to some rare species of animals like the Mishmi Takin, Red Goral and Gongshan Muntjac. This valley is an excellent choice for those who want a trip to a peaceful location with a sparse human population.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

This valley is probably the most unique on this list of valleys in India. Dzukou valley has one of the most unique landscapes you can find anywhere in the world. During the summer the entire valley is carpeted in flowers. However, the Dzukou Lily, which is found nowhere else in the world, is what most people come to see. This valley remains green all through the year and is breathtakingly beautiful no matter when you choose to visit.

