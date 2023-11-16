On the occasion of Nagula Chavithi on Friday, 17 November 2023, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) officials in Visakhapatnam have decided to open the zoo earlier than usual. A press release stated that devotees willing to offer prayers can visit the zoo from 7:30 AM onwards.

In its statement, the Visakhapatnam Zoo management appealed to the visitors not to bring any firecrackers, explosives, or prohibited items for the Nagula Chavithi puja. Any such activities would attract strict action or even fines.

Visitor-friendly amenities such as benches, water points, dust bins landscaped areas, children’s play areas, and more will be set up for public convenience.

