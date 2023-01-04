In a startling revelation, the Visakhapatnam Traffic Police disclosed that the city recorded 10,795 drunken driving cases so far in 2023. With close to five months to the year-end, this year’s number is just a fraction short of last 2022’s tally of 10,824 cases. According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of the traffic department, G Srinivasa Rao, this rise is a result of intensified vigilance across the city.

As per the report, the police collected fines up to 1.40 crores this year, while the fines collected in 2022 amounted to 1.81 crores. The Harbour Police Station accounted for 1,935 of the total drunken driving cases recorded in Visakhapatnam in 2023. This was followed by Kancharapalem and Gajuwaka PS limits, at 1567 each.

ADCP Srinivasa Rao highlighted that two teams are stationed in each of the nine traffic divisions in the city to conduct random drunken driving checks. Further, he added that checks are amplified during the weekend, especially during special occasions and public holidays.

The ADCP emphasised that all traffic personnel wear body-worn cameras while conducting these checks and stated that the city police have 90 breath analysers for the same. Additionally, each PS is equipped with two breath analysers, he mentioned.

