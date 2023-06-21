The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police have intensified the collection of fines and issuing of e-challans to rule violators in the city. Acting on the directives of the higher authorities, the circle and sub-inspectors of the traffic department have been conducting special drives at the busier junctions to reach daily targets.

It is already known that the Visakhapatnam Traffic Police have been focused on clearing the existing e-challans and fines. In its new move to tighten the noose, daily targets have been fixed for the nine circle inspectors and 23 sub-inspectors in the city at 150-200 tickets per CI and 100 tickets per SI. With teams of 4-5 constables, the officials have been checking vehicles and their histories with newfound energy over the last few days across the city.

Nevertheless, these special drives have received backlash from the public, who opine that the police have given traffic control and smooth vehicular flow a backseat. On the other hand, officials on duty have defended their actions by citing revenue generation. The cops have specifically targeted two-wheeler commuters, keeping a vigilant eye on those who fail to wear helmets, triple-riders, and reckless and wrong-route driving.

