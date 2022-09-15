The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence its monsoon session today, 15 September 2022. The 5-day session is expected to see discussions on decentralisation and forming three capitals for the state – executive, legislature, and judiciary. The decision to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital has strongly been expressed by party members.

The assembly session, which began at 9 am this morning, will have extensive discussions on the same as members of the government have been vocal on the decision of the three capitals. On the other hand, the opposition who have been against it is expected to continue their stance in these five days.

The leader of the opposition party, Chandra Babu Naidu, will not be attending the monsoon session as he had early pledged to only return to the assembly after winning the next elections. According to sources, it is believed that Chief Minister Jagan will give an extensive presentation on the importance of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and is likely to introduce a new bill and request the High Court intervention in the matter. YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy has asserted, “As per the decision of the Chief Minister, Visakhapatnam will be the capital of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, after legal disputes have been resolved.” AP Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has also ascertained that no force can stop the government from bringing afresh a bill to establish three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from this, the Andhra Pradesh State Government will address other issues such as irrigation, housing, industries, women empowerment, social justice for minorities, the Polavaram project etc at the monsoon session. As Andhra Pradesh has attracted the highest industrial investments in the first seven months of 2022, the topic will likely be discussed in the assembly. The five-day session, which began today, will later be continued from Monday as Saturday and Sunday are holidays for the assembly.

