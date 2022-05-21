The Kirandul Express, which runs between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul via Araku, will be soon paired with two new Vistadome coaches. Enhancing the beautiful experience of Visakhapatnam to Araku train travel, the Vistadome coach will have a see-through glass roof and windows. These unique coaches will arrive at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station soon.

Recently, a Vistadome coach was shifted from the Kirandul Express to the Visakhapatnam to Koraput train owing to inoccupancy.

Train number 18514, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express, is a daily train. The Vistadome coaches, which were detached from the train upon reaching Araku, will now be available for the passengers till the destination station, Kirandul. This decision comes after heavy demand for these unique coaches from the passengers of areas such as Jagdalpur and Kirandul. The new coaches will be of the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) style.

The Waltair Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Sathpathy, has penned down a letter to the Railway Board regarding the high demand. As a reply, the board has agreed to deliver two new LHB Vistadome coaches for the division.

As per the sources, the authorities are planning to run a third Vistadome coach on the Visakhapatnam to Araku train on busy days.

