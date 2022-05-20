Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched an air package from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati. The Lord Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Darshanam Special Air Package from Visakhapatnam includes a visit to Kanipakam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Tirupati Darshanam, Srikalahasti, and Tiruchanur.

The tour will last for 2 days and 3 nights. Air tickets will be provided for the journey from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati as well as the return journey from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam. A tourist guide will accompany the passengers throughout the tour. The accommodation for two nights will be reserved at Hotel Fortune Kences or a hotel of a similar class. An extra rollaway bed or a mattress will be provided at the hotel.

The package included 2 breakfasts and two dinners, with a fixed menu. AC transportation will be provided for sightseeing during the tour. All applicable taxes and travel insurance are included in the package.

Tour dates: 10 June to 12 June 2022 and 24 June to 26 June 2022.

Package cost: Rs 18,430 for single occupancy.

Rs 15,060 for double occupancy

Rs 14,865 for triple occupancy

For bookings, visit the IRCTC office near gate number 1 at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. For further information regarding the Visakhapatnam to Tirupati air package, contact Chandan Kumar at +91 8287932318 or the office at 0891 2500695.

