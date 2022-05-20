The Tollywood star, Jr NTR, after his roar at the box office with Rajamouli’s RRR, has announced two new movies, NTR30 and NTR31, on the occasion of his 39th birthday. While NTR30 is being directed by Koratala Siva, NTR31 will be directed by Prashanth Neel.

Last night, Jr NTR announced his collaboration with Koratala Siva for his next through his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

The short teaser gave all the reasons for the fans to be hyped up for the movie. From what it looks like, the movie is a high action drama with intense fights and dialogues. Regarded as one of the best for his dialogue delivery, NTR yet again nailed a two-liner in the NTR30 teaser. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts, the tunes will be composed by the sensational music director Anirudh Ravichandran. A Sreekar Prasad will be handling the editing while Ratnavelu has been roped in as the cinematographer. The production designer for Baahubali, RRR, and Saaho, Sabu Cyril has been taken on board.

Reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna is under consideration as the female lead for NTR30. The news of NTR asking Koratala Siva to make changes to the script made rounds on social media post the failure of Acharya.

It is also rumoured that NTR30 was initially narrated to Allu Arjun. Fan pages on Instagram compared the poster of NTR30 with AA21 which was announced in the past. Netizens claim that AA21 has been shelved and the same script has been okayed by NTR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

On the other hand, KGF director Prashanth Neela announced his ‘dream project with dream hero, NTR’ through social media today morning. The first hints of this collaboration were given through Neel’s tweet for NTR’s birthday last year. It was almost confirmed when the actor and director took to Instagram with a picture of their recent meeting with the hashtag ‘#newbeginnings’. NTR31 will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts.

Director Prashanth Neel mentioned that the story of NTR31 was penned down by him long ago but couldn’t materialize due to limitations in filmmaking back then.

With two new movies announced, Jr NTR indeed had a special birthday.