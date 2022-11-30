In view of the rising number of tourists, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced a special train between Visakhapatnam and Araku to clear the rush. Additionally, a weekly special train has also been announced between Visakhapatnam and Kollam to cater to the devotees travelling to Sabarimala.

Below are the details about the special trains from Visakhapatnam.

Train number 08501 Visakhapatnam-Araku special train services will commence on 3 December 2022. It will depart from Visakhapatnam at 8:30 am and reach Araku at 11:30 am every Saturday and Sunday.

In the return direction, train number 08502 Araku-Visakhapatnam train services will commence on 3 December 2022. It will depart from Araku at 2 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 6 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Below are the details about the Visakhapatnam-Kollam weekly special.

Train number 08567 Visakhapatnam-Kollam weekly special express services will commence on 4 December 2022. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7:20 am every Sunday and reach Kollam at 12:55 pm on Monday. This special train will be available till 15 January 2023.

In the return direction, train number 08568 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special express will depart from Kollam at 8:45 pm every Monday and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:50 pm on Tuesday. This train will be available between 5 December 2022 and 16 January 2023.

