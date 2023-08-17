On Thursday morning, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express was cancelled due to technical glitches, causing minor inconveniences to the passengers at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Scheduled to depart from the city at 5:45 am, the semi-high-speed train faced an issue with one of the coaches, which led to the Waltair Division authorities deciding to terminate the services for the day.

According to the railway authorities, the passengers were informed about the cancellation around 45 minutes before the scheduled departure. Nevertheless, the officials made fast-paced arrangements for alternate special trains to take the passengers to their destinations. The special train departed at 7:00 am from the Visakhapatnam Railway Station with the same stops as the cancelled Vande Bharat Express up to Secunderabad.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad oversaw the arrangements and regretted the inconvenience. He ensured that catering services were made available for the passengers.

